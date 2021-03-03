Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Karter Alan Corcoran, a boy born Feb. 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katelyn Gleason and Kohl Corcoran of Richford.
Claire Anne Cassidy, a girl born Feb. 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Saorla Stout and Jacob Cassidy of St. Albans.
Xavier Kingston Clodgoe, a boy born Feb. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chyanne Marie Hemingway and Austin Matthew Whalon of Highgate.
Clark Francis Stebbins, a boy born Feb. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Johanna Paradee Stebbins and Casey Alesander Stebbins of Sheldon.
Isabella Marie Defresne, a girl born Feb. 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Erica Combs and Jonathan L. Dufresne of Enosburg Falls.
Garsyn David Reed, a boy born Feb. 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah Sue Rawson and Branden Michael Reed of Fairfax.
