Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Ryatt Samuel Gebo, a boy born April 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Rylee Dragon and Sam Gebo, of Richford.
Kenna Marie Corbeil, a girl born April 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kelsie Irish Corbeil and Kyle Anthony Corbeil, of St. Albans.
Evan Troyal Charbonneau, a boy born April 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Coutu Charbonneau and Colby Aaron Charbonneau, of Swanton.
Kimberlee Mae Conley, a girl born April 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Maria Conley Perryman, of Fairfield.
