Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Kaizer Leroy Scherer, a boy born Feb. 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Erica Holden and Michael Scherer of St. Albans.
Linden Eugene Wells, a boy born Feb. 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Victoria Maynard and Kenneth Eugene Wells of Swanton.
Evan Marshall Rosenberger, a boy born Feb. 14 at University of Vermont Medical Center to Jessica Boucher (Barton) and Chris Rosenberger of St. Albans.
