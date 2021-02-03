Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Joseph Parrish Bellevue, a boy born Jan. 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Rebecca Rose Martell and Robert Lee Bellevue of St. Albans.
Jack Robert Clough, a boy born Jan. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Betsy Kuckule Clough and Joseph R. Clough of Fletcher.
Dean Matthew Fout, a boy born Jan. 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mary Lawton Fout and Robert Fout of St. Albans.
