Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Preslee Mae Bean, a girl born Feb. 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brittnie Helms Bean and Devin Bean of St. Albans Town.
Blakely Cecile Bushey, a girl born Feb. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Emily Marie Russin and Colby Michael Bushey of Swanton.
Noah John Bates, a boy born Feb. 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Briana Rae Machia and Isaiah John Bates of Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.