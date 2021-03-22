Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Avianna Grace Martin, a girl born March 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley LaPlante and Eric Martin, of Enosburg.
Joseph John Koldys, a boy born March 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Heather and Zachary Koldys, of St. Albans.
Dax Robet Fleury, a boy born March 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Elizabeth and Shane Fleury, of St. Albans.
Tatum Stewart, a girl born March 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Teren Foster and Todd Stewart, of St. Albans.
Josie Lynn Lawyer, a girl born March 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alicia and Ryan Lawyer, of Enosburg.
Mary Jane Aultman Hall, a girl born March 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katherine and Nicholas Hall, of Colchester.
Ridgely Donald Sartwell, a boy born March 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katie Boutan and Justin Sartwell, of Sheldon.
Eli Allen Johnson, a boy born March 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Valerie Adams and Nathan Johnson, of Belvedere Center.
Finn Haven Snider, a boy born March 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katelyn and Neil Snider, of Enosburg.
Nova Rose Larson, a girl born March 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Cassandra and Jason Larson, of Newfane.
Channing Robert Gervais, a boy born March 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Maria and Chad Gervais, of Enosburg Falls.
