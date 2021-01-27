Carter James Bushey, a boy born on Jan. 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica Dudley and Tyler Bushey of Swanton.
Archer Dennis Dunphey, a boy born Jan. 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Erica Dunphy of Enosburg Falls.
Ember Woods Laroche, a boy born Jan. 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Megan Laroche and Jacob Dominque of Swanton.
Everly Jane Rochefort, a girl born Jan. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Leah and Jason Rochefort of St. Albans.
Arabella Grace Larivee, a girl born Jan. 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda Moran and Jamie Larivee of Enosburg Falls.
Walker William Howrigan, a boy born Jan. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Paige Wilson and Anthony Howrigan of St. Albans.
