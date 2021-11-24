Stationed with the Vermont National Guard at the Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria, Staff Sgt. Skyler Genest wishes his family in Georgia, Vt. a happy Thanksgiving.
VIDEO: Thanksgiving greeting from Staff Sgt. Skyler Genest of Georgia, Vt.
written by Bridget Higdonbhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Bridget Higdon
Community Editor
Bridget Higdon is the Community Editor. She was previously a Messenger staff writer and before that the editor-in-chief of The Vermont Cynic, UVM's independent newspaper. She loves to cook and explore Vermont by bike.bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
-
Swanton hires a new police chief
-
Georgia wreath-maker begins a busy season, making 600 to 1000 wreaths per year
-
Mask mandate should be handled differently at BFA-St. Albans, students say
-
Jim Bashaw Fund donates nearly $7,000 to Franklin County cancer patients
-
Local artists, Lydia Strider and Jon Young, open up new tattoo parlor, Emerald Artworks Tattoo.
Currently in St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.