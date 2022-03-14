ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VHCB) awarded $4.6 million in state funds and $5.82 million in federal funds to purchase and rehabilitate rental housing across Vermont.
In St. Albans, the Champlain Housing Trust has been granted a $3.6 million award of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase Vista Apartments.
Built as 15 condominiums by the owner of the Cadillac Motel, 10 apartments will be rented to people experiencing homelessness.
Five of these apartments will be used for transitional housing by Spectrum Youth & Family Services and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
There are currently 95 households with 146 people living in hotels and shelters in Franklin County.
