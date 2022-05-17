ST. ALBANS CITY — Mountain bikers shredding the trails at Hard'Ack Recreation Area this summer will now be reminded of a local hero each time they climb up the hill.
A new trail, added to the network this season, was christened “Sgt. Bob Coon Way” on Saturday. The name honors Bob Coon, 96, a World War II veteran and purple heart winner.
Members of the Franklin County Mountain Bike Club gathered at 10 a.m. on Saturday with Coon and his family for a short ceremony. In the 1940s, Coon parachuted into the occupied Netherlands, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and suffered frostbite.
FCMTBC President Andy Crossman said Coon has been a major contributor to the St. Albans community in a number of leading roles.
“Sgt. Bob Coon Way” is the second trail at Hard'Ack to be named for a local hero. A half-mile trail just below the radio tower was named "Admiral's Passage" a few years ago for Rear Admiral Warren Hamm.
The trail-naming ceremony was one of many events for the FCMTBC on Saturday. After preparing Hard'Ack's trails for the summer biking season, club members visited the new location of Bootlegger Bikes before heading to 14th Star Brewing for live music and a raffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.