While the in-person Vermont Maple Festival was cancelled this year, there are a number of virtual events scheduled for April 23-25. Here are some announcements ahead of the annual maple celebration:
Maple Ambassadors sought
The Vermont Maple Festival and Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association are looking for Vermont Maple Ambassadors candidates. Two individuals, a male and a female, will be chosen to represent the Vermont Maple industry at functions throughout New England for one year. They will be chosen virtually via Zoom on Saturday, April 17.
A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to each recipient. This scholarship competition is open to any Vermont student ages 16 to 21.
The Ambassadors will share their maple knowledge at fairs, festivals, field days, and in The Vermont Building at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
More info at www.vtmaplefestival.org
Vermont Maple Festival Maple Goodie Sale
This year the Vermont Maple Festival will be offering our traditional maple frosted donuts, maple cotton candy and maple candy for sale online, with drive-thru pickup on April 24. Pick up location: Franklin County Field Days, Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To place your order, visit the website and click on each photo of how many goodies you want to purchase! https://www.vtmaplefestival.org/shop or https://www.vtmaplefestival.org/
Vermont Maple Festival Sappy Art Contest & Photo Contest
SAPPY ART CONTEST 2021 Theme: Vermont Maple — A Sweet History
CALL TO ARTISTS!! Sweeten Your Palette for a Sappy Art Show! The Vermont Maple Festival along with Village Frame Shoppe & Gallery is seeking submissions in a variety of media with a theme: “Vermont Maple — A Sweet History.” Artwork will be juried, and cash prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, first, second and third place. Honorable Mention will also be awarded in each of these categories: Process, People, Scenic and Using Maple Syrup.
The show is free to enter, however the Village Frame Shoppe will retain a 40% commission on all artwork sold. Online registration of your artwork is due by April 10, 2021.
Downtown merchants will decorate their windows to celebrate maple.
Info and registration forms are available at vtframeshop.com/sappy
PHOTO CONTEST 2021 Theme: Maple Sugaring
Enter your photo in our annual amateur photo contest! If you think you have a picture that fits our theme, let us know. We will judge you on a variety of criteria and pick a winner for each category!
All photos are judged by a panel of professional photographers. The contest is open to all Vermont amateur photographers.
Categories are Process, People, Scenic and Using Maple Syrup.
Info and registration forms are available at vtmaplefestival.org
