Most car crashes in Vermont occur between November and January, which means it is important to make sure children are safely buckled up, and car or booster seats are properly installed and secured.
Vermont data show that nearly half, 47%, of child car and booster seats are not installed correctly, creating a risk of serious or fatal injury to children in the event of an accident. During this busy holiday season, health officials want parents and caregivers to be sure car and booster seats are properly installed, and that children only transition to a seatbelt when they are big enough.
