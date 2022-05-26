ENOSBURG FALLS — Some of the county’s most talented young women will take to the stage next week when the 36th Annual Scholarship Pageant officially kicks off the start of the Vermont Dairy Festival.
“It’s a tradition,” organizer Brent Garrow said. “It’s like Dairy Days have begun because the pageant is happening.”
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at the Enosburg Opera House, nine high school seniors from Missisquoi Valley Union, Richford and Enosburg High Schools will compete for three college scholarships.
Zoe McGee, Charlie Wallace, Naomi Edele, Madison Bailey, Abigail Gagne, Emma Keelty, Dana Elkins, Katie Furlow and Lacie Barclay are this year’s contestants.
For the past month and a half, they have been practicing different aspects of the pageant after school, including the group dance routine. On the day of the show, judges will score them in several categories, including the dance, scholarship and extra-curricular activities, an onstage talent or speech and a public interview.
“It's a great time since most of these girls are definitely stepping out of their comfort zone,” Garrow said. “But it's a great opportunity. It's something that's really fun for them at the end of their senior year.”
On the Tuesday before the pageant, each contestant will meet with the judges for an individual, five-minute interview. This interview is good practice, Garrow said, for the interview that will take place on stage on the day of the event.
Part of that second interview includes pulling a “dairy question” written by Dairy Farmers of America — the festival’s leading sponsor — out of an envelope. Contestants will have seen the questions ahead of time.
The pageant’s five judges include representatives from DFA and the Enosburg Lion’s Club, as well as community volunteers.
Garrow himself started as a pageant judge 34 years ago. He’s been the emcee as well as a co-organizer of the event ever since.
The last scholarship pageant was held in 2019 and was canceled in the intervening years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Garrow said he wasn’t sure what that hiatus would do to participation this year. While most years the number of contestants rests around seven or eight, sometimes there’s as many at 18.
“It's interesting. We weren't really sure, after being off for two years,” he said. “We were hoping that the interest would still be there. And it is. That’s a great thing.”
Tickets to the pageant are $10 and will be sold at the door of the Opera House beginning at 6 p.m. on June 2. Garrow hopes the community turns out to support the girls.
“It makes a huge difference to the girls when the place is packed,” he said. “The momentum is just amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.