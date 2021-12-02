UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences peer mentors, known as "LINKS," provide guidance to first year students. The following students from Franklin County are serving as peer mentors for first-year students at University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences:
Meghann Howrigan of Fairfield class of 2023
Brianna Severance of Enosburg Falls class of 2022
Myah Dougherty of Saint Albans class of 2023
Hanna Hurtubise of Richford class of 2023
Ellie Bourdeau of Swanton class of 2024
