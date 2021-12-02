Award Stock

UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences peer mentors, known as "LINKS," provide guidance to first year students. The following students from Franklin County are serving as peer mentors for first-year students at University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences:

Meghann Howrigan of Fairfield class of 2023

Brianna Severance of Enosburg Falls class of 2022

Myah Dougherty of Saint Albans class of 2023

Hanna Hurtubise of Richford class of 2023

Ellie Bourdeau of Swanton class of 2024

