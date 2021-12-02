Congratulations to these students at Richford Junior High School for making the quarter 1 honor roll.
GRADE 8
High Honors
Clohee Daniel
Dakota Nichols
Payton Tracy
GRADE 7
High Honors
Sayge Bohannon
Harley Gregoire
Kenzie Marcy
Eli Martin
Garrett Snider
Honors
Brooklyn Letourneau
Katie Raymo
GRADE 6
High Honors
Jazmine Cunningham
Sophia Derby
Honors
Justica Donna
Azure Houle
Elie Moody
Abigail Bliss Waggoner
