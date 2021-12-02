cheer stock

Congratulations to these students at Richford Junior High School for making the quarter 1 honor roll.

GRADE 8

High Honors

Clohee Daniel

Dakota Nichols

Payton Tracy 

GRADE 7

High Honors

Sayge Bohannon

Harley Gregoire

Kenzie Marcy

Eli Martin

Garrett Snider

Honors

Brooklyn Letourneau

Katie Raymo

GRADE 6

High Honors

Jazmine Cunningham

Sophia Derby

Honors 

Justica Donna

Azure Houle

Elie Moody

Abigail Bliss Waggoner

