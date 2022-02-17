Since 1987, Troop 70 has awarded 40 scouts the rank of Eagle and is currently chartered by St. Albans VFW Post 758. Scouts BSA offers programming for young men and women ages 11-18.
Liam T. Tatro: Liam is a sophomore at BFA St. Albans and third generation
Eagle scout. For his capstone Eagle project, Liam refurbished over a dozen
laptops and donated them to Spectrum Youth and Family Services in St. Albans,
VT. He is the son of Mr. Casey Tatro and Erin Mahoney-Tatro.
Dylan A. Koval: Dylan is BFA St. Albans graduate and currently attends the University of Vermont. For his capstone Eagle project, Dylan constructed a new fire pit for the Church of the Rock, St. Albans. He is the son of Mr. Andrew and Lisa Koval.
Andrew P. Koval III – Drew is a BFA St. Albans graduate and currently attends Castleton University. For his capstone Eagle project, Drew constructed benches to accompany the afore mentioned fire pit at the Church of the Rock. He is the son of Mr. Andrew and Lisa Koval.
