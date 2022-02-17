LiamTatro.jpg

Courtesy

Liam Tatro

 

Since 1987, Troop 70 has awarded 40 scouts the rank of Eagle and is currently chartered by St. Albans VFW Post 758. Scouts BSA offers programming for young men and women ages 11-18.

Liam T. Tatro: Liam is a sophomore at BFA St. Albans and third generation

Eagle scout. For his capstone Eagle project, Liam refurbished over a dozen

laptops and donated them to Spectrum Youth and Family Services in St. Albans,

VT. He is the son of Mr. Casey Tatro and Erin Mahoney-Tatro.

Andrew and Dylan Koval.jpg

Courtesy 

Andrew and Dylan Koval (right)

 

Dylan A. Koval:  Dylan is BFA St. Albans graduate and currently attends the University of Vermont. For his capstone Eagle project, Dylan constructed a new fire pit for the Church of the Rock, St. Albans. He is the son of Mr. Andrew and Lisa Koval.

Dylan and Andrew Koval.jpg

Courtesy

Dylan and Andrew Koval (right)

 

Andrew P. Koval III – Drew is a BFA St. Albans graduate and currently attends Castleton University. For his capstone Eagle project, Drew constructed benches to accompany the afore mentioned fire pit at the Church of the Rock. He is the son of Mr. Andrew and Lisa Koval.

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you