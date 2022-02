Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt or an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM EST this afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of snow melt and moderate to heavy rainfall will lead to sharp rises on many streams and rivers. A few river gages may reach minor flood stage by Friday. In addition, these expected rises will produce some river ice break up increasing the risk for localized ice jam flooding from tonight into Friday. Rivers we are closely monitoring include Ausable, Saranac, Salmon, Lamoille, Winooski, Mad and Otter Creek. Rainfall totals will range from about three quarters of an inch in the Connecticut River valley up to two inches in parts of Northern New York where isolated higher amounts are possible as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Today to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain today is expected to transition to a wintry mix this evening into tonight, and then to light snow by Friday morning. The highest snow accumulations are expected along the northern Adirondacks along Route 11. The highest ice accumulations are expected over the northern Adirondacks and the Champlain Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&