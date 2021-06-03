ST. ALBANS CITY — Four Franklin County high school students were recently awarded scholarships towards their health-related degree programs from the Martin H. Wennar, MD Health Education Fund.
Despite the cancellation of this year’s awards banquet, typically held in May, the scholarship review and application process went on, drawing a large group of talented and dedicated students for consideration by the scholarship committee.
Each year, the Martin H. Wennar Health Professions Scholarships are presented to graduating high school seniors entering collegiate studies in a health care field. Scholarships are awarded based on academic merit and community service.
This year’s winners are:
— Riley Fadden-Duprey, from Missisquoi Valley Union High school, who will study nursing at the University of Vermont or at Colby-Sawyer College.
— Quincy Fournier, from BFA St. Albans, who will study Biology/Health Science at Middlebury College.
— Maren McGinn, from BFA St. Albans, who will study nursing at Norwich University.
— Bethany Sanders, from BFA St. Albans, who will study Radiologic Science at Vermont Technical College.
This year also presents an exciting opportunity for the Scholarship Fund as a longtime friend of Dr. Wennar and supporter of the scholarship fund has offered a challenge with a $10,000 matching grant. Mr. Bill Cain will donate $10,000 to the fund if the Scholarship Committee and our community can raise an additional $10,0000. Stay tuned for more information about this generously supported fund-raising campaign to help sustain the fund for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.