College students from Franklin County recently completed a fall semester like no other, and many received academic accolades despite the unexpected challenges. Congratulations!
Hamilton College
Dean's List
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Mark Howrigan of Fairfield
University of New Hampshire
Dean's List
Julia Stergas of Cambridge
Sarah Magnan of Enosburg Falls
Hailey Savage of Saint Albans
Adrienne Ledoux of Saint Albans
Elizabeth Dukas of Saint Albans
Kaitlyn Boudreau of Swanton
Cedar Crest College
Dean's List
Kendal Nichols of Enosburg Falls
Husson University
Honors List
Mariah Melissa Archambault of Enosburg Falls
Stonehill College
Dean's List
Wilson Capone of Fairfield
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Dean's List
Lonna Neidig of Saint Albans
Julia Ormerod of Fairfax
Ohio University
Dean's List
Martina Costanza of Fairfax
Rochester Institute of Technology
Dean's List
Alan Dubie of Saint Albans
Zander Herbert of Saint Albans
Logan Mapes of Saint Albans
University of Hartford
Dean's List
Rebecca Millward of Saint Albans
Emmanuel College
Dean's List
Evie Campbell of Enosburg Falls
