Academic Achievement

College students from Franklin County recently completed a fall semester like no other, and many received academic accolades despite the unexpected challenges. Congratulations!

Hamilton College

Dean's List

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Mark Howrigan of Fairfield

University of New Hampshire 

Dean's List

Julia Stergas of Cambridge

Sarah Magnan of Enosburg Falls

Hailey Savage of Saint Albans

Adrienne Ledoux of Saint Albans

Elizabeth Dukas of Saint Albans

Kaitlyn Boudreau of Swanton

Cedar Crest College

Dean's List

Kendal Nichols of Enosburg Falls

Husson University

Honors List

Mariah Melissa Archambault of Enosburg Falls

Stonehill College

Dean's List

Wilson Capone of Fairfield

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Dean's List 

Lonna Neidig of Saint Albans

Julia Ormerod of Fairfax

Ohio University 

Dean's List

Martina Costanza of Fairfax

Rochester Institute of Technology

Dean's List

Alan Dubie of Saint Albans

Zander Herbert of Saint Albans

Logan Mapes of Saint Albans

University of Hartford

Dean's List

Rebecca Millward of Saint Albans

Emmanuel College

Dean's List

Evie Campbell of Enosburg Falls

