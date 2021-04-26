...FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS ACROSS VERMONT THIS AFTERNOON...
The combination of dry and windy conditions will bring fire
weather concerns to much of Vermont this afternoon. Expect northwest
wind gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range and afternoon relative
humidity values in the 20 to 30 percent range. Rainfall was
observed over the area in the past 24 hours, but amounts were
generally light. As a result, the dry and windy conditions will
help dry out fuel sources such as grass, brush, and twigs.
If any fires were to start, the weather and fuel conditions could
cause the fires to quickly get out of control and be difficult to
contain.
Winds will not be as strong on Tuesday, but dry conditions will
persist and fire weather concerns may still exist.
Remember any open burning requires a burn permit. Be sure to
consult with your local Fire Warden, especially given the fire
weather concerns for this afternoon and possibly again on
Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.