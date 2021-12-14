SWANTON — The Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for Swanton's 2021 Citizen of the Year.
The award recognizes an individual or organization who has been actively involved in the community in any number of ways over the last year. Nominees may have shown leadership and citizenship within the community with the vision to better the community.
Anyone may make a nomination. The individual or community organizations nominated should be active members of the Swanton community. They do not necessarily have to live in Swanton nor do they have to be a member of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce.
Submit nominations using the form. Evaluation of the nominees will be based solely upon the information submitted and providing complete information will help the judges' evaluation of your candidate. All nominations will be kept confidential.
Submissions must be received by Dec. 31. The recipient will be announced in January. Details on when and where the announcement will be made will be announced in mid-December.
