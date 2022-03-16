Swanton and Highgate residents are invited to participate in a meeting with Friends of Northern Lake Champlain about a water quality project happening on their towns’ shorelines.
The ongoing project, which involves both towns' hopes to mitigate erosion from stormwater, is focused on both town’s shorelines.
Highgate residents and property owners will be able to attend a virtual meeting held at 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 on Zoom. Swanton stakeholders will be able to attend a meeting involving there town at 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Both meetings require registration at either tinyurl.com/HighgateShoreMeeting or tinyurl.com/SwantonShoreMeeting.
The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, a environmental nonprofit that works with businesses, citizens and other stakeholders to prevent pollution in Lake Champlain, received a grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program to complete the project.
