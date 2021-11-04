SWANTON — Students at Swanton Elementary School celebrated National Fire Prevention Month in October.
In partnership with the Swanton Fire Department, the school gave away 48 smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to families in an effort to reinforce this year's fire prevention theme: “Learn the sounds of fire safety."
The effort focuses on recognizing the lifesaving sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make during an emergency.
The school randomly drew the names of one family in each of its classrooms and special programs to receive a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm. Additionally, the Swanton Fire Department purchased fire safety books for each classroom.
Throughout the month, families were encouraged to create and practice a fire escape plan at home, identify potential fire hazards and change the batteries in their smoke alarms. Students learned a variety of fire prevention facts during the school-wide daily announcements.
