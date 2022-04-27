ST. ALBANS — Walmart in St. Albans made a donation April 25 to the Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Organization.
$2,500 was given to Rosalie Williams, who is head of the youth organization located in Bakersfield.
“This is a great organization, and we couldn’t think of a better way to give back to the community by donating to an organization that supports our youth,” a Walmart Facebook post stated.
Williams started the organization — which hosts a food shelf, summer camps and special events — in 1999 in honor of her son, Lucas James Williams, a U.S. Marine who died in Kuwait.
