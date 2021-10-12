ST. ALBANS CITY — The City of St. Albans is looking at repairing blighted houses on the city’s west side by using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
City manager Dominic Cloud laid out plans for a pilot neighborhood stabilization program to St. Albans City Council Monday night. Under the pilot’s rules, the city would utilize $12,500 from its ARPA dollars to update an owner-occupied property that “frequently violates the city's public health and safety ordinance, the Rental Housing Code or the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code.”
Repairs made to the property — to be completed by the city’s contractor — would help stabilize property values for those living in the same neighborhood, Cloud told the Messenger last week, as well as create safer environments for those who may be living in such properties.
“If you drive in the western side of the city, nearly every block, there’s a distressed property that has some code violations, and we’ve struggled for the last decade to bring those properties into compliance,” Cloud said. “This might be an opportunity.”
City Council approved use of the ARPA funds for the pilot program unanimously.
“This is another one of those little bump starts,” alderperson Chad Spooner said. “You invest a little bit into the neighborhood and two or three other neighbors want to invest in their property as well.”
Property owners who benefit from improvements would eventually need to pay a portion of the money back. Cloud proposed utilizing half the funds used to repair properties as a grant for property owners, and the rest would be loaned at 2% annual interest as a lien and “recovered at the time of transfer of the property.”
Under ARPA, the U.S. Treasury authorizes such housing investments and emergency assistance for properties that lie within qualified census tracts. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development determines the qualification of each tract by looking at the percentage of low-income households in an area.
The west side of St. Albans City is the only qualified census tract in Franklin County. It extends from the western side of Main Street to the city’s western boundary.
Cloud didn't name a specific building in the area that would use the pilot program, but he included example photos of properties from outside city limits to show the type of houses that could benefit. Such examples show houses with boarded up windows and doors, as well as one with sizable repairs being completed on the front roof. He estimated properties that fit such criteria “run into the double digits.”
Cloud said the city knows of those who repeatedly violate the city’s property codes. Getting them involved in the neighborhood stabilization program — if the pilot is deemed successful — would require careful deliberations with the property owner. Because of privacy issues, he declined to name specific properties that could use it.
No official plans have been announced for city ARPA funds outside of the $12,500 pilot program.
The program could be expanded, however, depending on how well it moves forward and if the idea is well-received by the public, Cloud said.
“The idea is let’s do one. Let’s not create a program and do 10 or 100. Let’s see what we learn, see what works and see what doesn’t,” he added.
The City of St. Albans has been allocated $1.9 million through ARPA, and Cloud said the city is actively examining projects that could use those dollars.
