Wonderwoman St. Judes

Martha Couture-Martinez tries on her Wonder Woman Costume before the 5k this Saturday.

ST. ALBANS — Local residents are raising money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital by running a 5k dressed as Wonder Woman. 

Organizer Martha Couture-Martinez said she and others are dressing as Wonder Woman to remind themselves to be heroes when people need it.

The group hopes to spread awareness of St. Jude's mission, to provide free cancer treatment to children, by running a 5k and posting photos on social media.

While the event is not organized by the city, the group plans to take selfies outside of local businesses to promote them on social media.

The group will begin running at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

 

