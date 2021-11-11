Tamira Martel of St. Albans has been named the Governor Institutes of Vermont’s development director. Martel was selected from over 60 candidates to help the nonprofit organization ensure that its programs are accessible to all students.
Martel has worked in the non-profit sector as a fundraiser for more than twenty years, using her expertise as a relationship builder to serve organizations like The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS), The American Red Cross, and Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity.
She has also served on the Children’s Miracle Network’s Research & Education Funding Committee since 2000, where she helps to support special initiatives and programs at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.
“I am thrilled to join the team at GIV and be part of an organization that provides innovative educational programming so young Vermonters can aspire and achieve,” Martel said.
