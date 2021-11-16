U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Vermont National Guard, gathered to witness the Change of Command ceremony for the Command Chief Warrant Officer of The Vermont National Guard, in Colchester, Vermont, Nov 7, 2021. Outgoing Chief Warrant Officer 5 James Woodworth says farewell as he hands the reigns to incoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Scott Beaulieu. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nuñez)