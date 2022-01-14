ST. ALBANS — Voters will have a chance to provide the St. Albans Museum with an additional $20,000 to pay for upkeep on its aging building.
And a matching “challenge grant” from an anonymous donor could add another $20,000.
During city council’s Monday night meeting, the City of St. Albans reported its intention to make its St. Albans Museum allocation a ballot article on Town Meeting Day.
Within the same hour, Town of St. Albans selectboard members signaled their intentions to include the additional funds either in next year’s budget or as a ballot article and leave it up to voters to agree to the increased allocation.
“I talked to a few people, a few residents and they’re like ‘it was something we voted on, we should probably vote on giving them extra,’” selectboard board member Bryan DesLauriers said.
The Town of St. Albans provides $15,000 annually to the museum, and the City of St. Albans allocated $17,500 to the organization in its last budget.
If voters in each municipality approve the $10,000 increase asked for by the museum, the two local governments would provide $25,000 each.
Additionally, the St. Albans Museum has been in communication with an anonymous donor who is offering to match each increase if passed, museum president Janet Bailey said.
The so-called challenge grant would add $20,000 to those funds, which would effectively add $40,000 to the St. Albans Museum’s 2023 budget.
Major repairs needed on the building include updating the museum’s roof and installing an effective HVAC system to better preserve museum artifacts.
Museum director Lisa Evans has also spoken publicly about positioning the museum as a major cultural center in the community by expanding its programming if the St. Albans Historical Society, which runs the museum, was able to utilize a larger budget.
“It seems like from the presentation that we’ve seen is with all this additional money and this opportunity to get this $20,000, that’s going to more than just kick a can down the road, that’s going to help them continue to be here for a lot longer,” board member Erin Creley said.
Selectboard chair Brendan Deso, who is also the St. Albans Museum board’s vice-president, said the extra $20,000 could help the museum potentially hire a consultant to run an effective capital campaign.
Evans said she’s been waiting to gauge community interest before committing to such a campaign.
As for the future allocations, the initial ballot article that set the museum’s funding amount for the Town of St. Albans will expire next year, and it will be up to the voters next year to see if the funds continue.
For the City of St. Albans, City Manager Dominic Cloud said the city typically rolls voter-approved ballot article requests into the city’s base budget in subsequent years, which would most likely happen to the museum’s increased allocation if approved by voters.
The city has set the expected property tax increase that would pay for the museum’s $25,000 allocation at 0.5% per $100 valuation.
