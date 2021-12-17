ST. ALBANS — After a year with fewer public celebrations, the St. Albans Festival of Trees brought most of its traditional activities back to downtown this year, while raising $10,000 each for Martha’s Kitchen and NorthWest Family Foods.

Most of the public sees only the holiday activities that have made the Festival of Trees famous, but its mission for the last fourteen years has been supporting local charities.

The devastating effects of the pandemic on the economy have made that mission more critical than ever. UVM recently released a study on the effects of the pandemic on food availability, which showed how food insecurity has increased over the pandemic. While the numbers of those in need have dropped a little from their pandemic high, they are still higher than 2019.

Of the Vermonters surveyed, over half of those who reported food insecurity in the last year were newly food insecure. Even more disturbing was their finding that 60% of the Vermonters who experienced food insecurity over the last year remained food insecure by the end of the year.

Bob Begley of Martha’s Kitchen has stepped up to help meet those needs.

“Our dining room remains closed at this time; however, we have continued to serve Grab & Go meals every day,” he said. “We have not missed one day of service through this pandemic. So far this year, we have served over 35,500 meals. The cost of food and packaging continues to rise, so we are ever grateful for the continued support. Our community is truly helping to nourish each other during these difficult times.”

Northwest Family Foods has provided 3,807 grocery orders, which consist of a three day supply of food, or 11,421 days of groceries, or 34,623 meals. Rising food costs and low supplies have affected donations.

In November, the Messenger reported a shortage of turkey donations, which made it difficult to serve all its patrons over Thanksgiving. Fortunately, the community came to the rescue with organizations such as St. Paul’s Methodist Church stepping up to fill the need. With food prices continuing to rise, donations are more important than ever.

Former NWFF director Robert Ostermeyer pointed out that when a family is trying to raise children on a tight budget, manage on a fixed income, or deal with a sudden loss of a job, they only have so many options.

“They must pay the rent, utilities and fuel bills, and maintain the truck to get to work,” he said. “But the food budget is flexible, and the one place where extra dollars can be found – which means going without food.”

Valdemar Garibay, a committee member of Festival of Trees said the group is grateful for the support from the community and for all of the donations this year.

“The money that we raised will be a great help for Martha’s Kitchen and NorthWest Family Foods,” he said. “Thank you everyone for helping make the Festival of Trees a success.”

Donations for Martha’s Kitchen should be made out to Martha's Kitchen INC and mailed to 139 Lake St., St. Albans, VT 05478.

Donations for NorthWest Family Foods’ can be made through their website northwestfamilyfoods.org.

The St. Albans Festival of Trees committee is still accepting donations to fund its events — make checks out to SAFF and mail to St. Albans Festival of Trees, 100 North Main St, St Albans, VT 05478.