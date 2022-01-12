With record-high car prices leaving many local families stranded this winter, a Vermont nonprofit hopes donors will choose to pass their keys.
Cody Rushford of St. Albans finally has relief from his family’s transportation struggles. He was awarded a 2008 Nissan Altima from the Burlington-based nonprofit Good News Garage.
The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs. Since then, it has helped car donors give over 5,500 vehicles to neighbors in need.
Good News Garage says a national car shortage is driving up the prices for new and used cars. Many low-income families are unable to afford reliable vehicles, which brings their lives to a screeching halt.
“While we can’t solve the car shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage. “However, our ability to help is limited by the number of car donations we receive."
"During this difficult time, choosing to donate your car is an act of kindness and compassion that makes a huge, immediate impact," he added.
Good News Garage awards cars to Vermont residents through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency.
Car recipients must be Reach Up participants to qualify for cars. Those interested can find out more about Reach Up at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.
For more information or to donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org.
