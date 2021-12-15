ST. ALBANS CITY — To fill the soon-to-be-open clerk/treasurer position next year, city residents will vote on whether or not to hand their appointment powers to city council.
Mayor Tim Smith introduced the idea to the council during its Monday night meeting. Due to the position’s responsibilities, he said the city needs to be proactive in widening the pool of candidates who can apply to the job.
Doing so, however, would require a change to the city charter. As written, the law requires that the position be filled by a legal voter, or resident, of the city.
Smith also recommended the clerk/treasurer be changed from an elected to appointed position, so that the most qualified candidate is selected.
“In today’s day and age, a city clerk and treasurer must have exceptional communication and organizational skills; the ability to manage elections and votes that inspire public confidence; and the ability to navigate complex rules and regulations and explain them to the general public in a friendly manner,” Smith said. “ The clerk and treasurer is, for many people, the face of the city. It is too important a position to limit recruitment to our two-square miles and to take our chances with whomever is willing to run for election.”
City Clerk Curry Galloway has said she is not seeking re-election next year due to health issues. She was first elected to the position in 2018.
Other city positions don’t have the same requirements as the city clerk and treasurer, and Smith said the city’s latest search for an assistant clerk ended with hiring someone from St. Albans Town. During the search, the city received 14 applications each from the city and town, but the importance of the city’s clerk and treasurer will most likely require a broader net to find someone qualified for the position.
“In today’s recruiting environment, we need the ability to cast a wide net and remove obstacles,” Smith said.
Those on council largely agreed with the mayor’s summation. As it stands, the city clerk/treasurer has little to no oversight from city management. City Manager Dominic Cloud said the position effectively functions as its own department head in city government.
This isn’t the first time the charter has been changed to fulfill varying requirements. The City of St. Albans amended its charter in 2009 to allow the city clerk to fill the same position as city treasurer. Since then, the role has fulfilled both duties, which requires tracking and providing records, acting as liaison with the public and keeping track of the city’s finances.
Because of the importance of the role, Smith said that it’s crucial for the person filling it to be thoroughly vetted before taking up the position’s duties.
Alderman Timothy Hawkins said he’s worked with town clerks throughout the region due to his day job as an attorney, and he’s seen how important the position is to keeping a municipality functioning well.
“I probably go to more town clerks than probably everyone together in this room, and that office needs to be a well-oiled machine,” Hawkins said.
If the city left the position open to a vote, the result could be someone without the necessary skills to run such an office, he said.
“The challenge is—as the mayor laid out—is this is a really different world than it was the last time we filled this position,” Cloud said.
Cloud estimated that roughly 20-25% of municipalities in Vermont have already shifted the clerk/treasurer position to be a council appointee – with most of the larger municipal governments already making the move.
“Everyone has to be able to work together, and it’s just very difficult when you have a position that looks like it’s contrary to the governance of the municipality. Which this isn’t. This is to be complementary,” Hawkins said.
While the city clerk/treasurer is an elected position, Cloud said those that hold the position receive the benefits of a full-time employee of the city, such as health insurance, retirement and its vacation package. Even so, the position is not managed by the city government and the department acts as a separate arm.
Under Smith’s proposal, the job would be appointed by the city council.
In order to make the change, however, voters will need to be on board. After council approved the direction to change the charter Monday night, Cloud said the city will begin laying out the required dates for additional public meetings.
Alderman Mike McCarthy said he will also begin talking with his fellow legislators in the Vermont General Assembly to get the ball rolling on the state front. For a change to the St. Albans City charter to go through, both residents and the state legislature need to approve.
“I think I speak for the entire council when I say that we think the time has come for us to change our charter and address this by appointment,” Smith said.
