ST. ALBANS — In a festive flurry of flour, chocolate and royal icing, Adam Monette of St. Albans was crowned the winner of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship on Monday night.
Monette is the culinary instructor at Northwest Career and Technical Center (NCTC), and competed alongside 12 bakers from across the country to win $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine.
“To represent myself, the school and the state, I was grateful for the chance,” he told the Messenger in an interview on Tuesday.
He was nominated for the show by a former student and completed an extensive interview process and baking try-out. When he agreed to join the cast of the show, he took the advice he often tells his students.
“At school I preach: Take every opportunity as it comes. You don't know if it's for you until you try it,’” Monette said.
In each of the season’s eight episodes, the seasoned chef and baker impressed the judges, balancing flavor and decor. He gathered with his parents, wife Marisa, co-workers, friends and former students on Monday night at Hard’Ack Recreation Area to watch the finale.
In matching “Team Adam” shirts and masks, the crowd live-streamed the festivities on Facebook and enjoyed champagne from As The Crow Flies while Monette baked his way to the top.
“There was a cake [at the party] I didn’t have to make,” Monette said, laughing. “Everyone being there meant a lot to me. I felt quite fortunate.”
The two-hour season finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer hosting a Christmas open house for judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall. He then asked the four bakers remaining to create dessert charcuterie boards for the preliminary round, or “Preheat.”
In the final “Main Heat” of the competition, the top three bakers took on holiday party-themed cakes. Monette was tasked with creating a fanciful “Gift Wrapping Party”-style cake that incorporated real lights into its design.
He told the Messenger the theme reminded him of his in-laws and his wife, who reuse gift boxes over and over again each year. His final creation looked like presents stacked on top of each other, filled with thin layers of chocolate and peanut butter icing — the combination an homage to his brother-in-law.
“At the end of the day, I was happy when I cut into the cake,” Monette said. “When I presented it to the judges, I don’t know if they caught this on camera, but they all gasped.”
Vermont born, Vermont-trained
A native of St. Johnsbury, Monette’s passion for cooking is rooted in Vermont. He grew up in a French-Canadian family who put food at the center of every gathering.
“There were always lots of mouths to feed,” he told the Messenger during an interview in early November. “The food was humble, but always very, very good.”
His mother’s family instilled in him a love of food. The women of his childhood, including his aunt and grandmother, spent hours in the kitchen during the holidays.
“My grandmother made Tourtiere, a Canadian meat pie,” Monette said. “We’d have date bars, apple pie too. It was always very, very good, and there were always lots of mouths to feed.”
After receiving an associate’s degree in baking and pastry, Monette attended the now-closed New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier. He worked in kitchens throughout the state, including at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, before taking the culinary position at NCTC in 2011.
During the summers, he returns to restaurants to, as he says, “stay current” on the latest food trends.
An educator at heart
Monette said walking into his classroom on Tuesday, the morning after the finale aired, was a moment he will never forget. His students were running around the room yelling, their excitement uncontainable.
“I am getting so many emails, texts and Instagram messages from parents, students and former students,” he said. “They're all so positive. That's the best part. And to be honest, it'll probably take me the better half of a day to respond to everybody.”
Monette teaches skills in food service, baking and pastry and restaurant management in the culinary arts program at NCTC. He works with students in and out of the tech center kitchen, even helping them to prepare meals for St. Albans community and charity events.
Colby Ouellette, the culinary arts program’s lab supervisor, said Monette’s Food Network win exemplifies the high level of talent at NCTC.
“He is the most hard working and deserving person I could think of to be a part of this competition and to represent the town of St. Albans,” he said in an email to the Messenger. “I speak for all of us at NCTC when I say that we are incredibly proud of Adam and are excited to see where this takes him.”
Leeann Wright, NCTC’s director, agreed, saying Monette is one of the most passionate and respectful people she knows.
“He has so much knowledge to impart to his students and those around him that if you don't learn something after being around him, you clearly didn't listen,” she said in an email. “He holds himself to incredibly high standards and expects the same from his students. Failing is not an option.”
His success on Food Network, she said, shows Franklin County students that anything is possible in a culinary career.
“Sometimes taking risks pays off,” she said.
What’s next
For Monette, the experience was second to none.
“Everything exceeded my expectations: the contestants, the whole production,” Monette said. “Everybody was just so nice and genuine.”
All of the contestants are still in a group chat together, he said, and a few even reached out on Monday night to share congratulations. He is looking forward to staying in touch with all of them.
As for the $25,000 prize money, Monette said he plans to share it with the people who made the opportunity possible for him. He would like to support his parents and brother, and of course, his wife Marisa, who took on the task of caring for their two daughters — ages six and four — while he was away.
“I couldn't have done it if she wasn't there,” he said. “This is not the first time that she supported these endeavors.” (In 2017, he represented the U.S. at Trophée Passion, a bi-annual culinary challenge at the Élysée Palace in Paris).
Later this year, Monette will be featured in Food Network Magazine. He’ll also host culinary classes for adults at NCTC and Smugglers’ Notch. After that, more doors could open for him.
His co-workers certainly think so. Wright knows whatever is next will have to meet Monette’s high standards, and Ouellette said he will be “very successful in whatever he chooses to do.”
“Hopefully this is just a stepping stone to something else,” Monette said. “I'm excited to see what that could be, and I'm not going to say no to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.