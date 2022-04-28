FAIRFIELD — Friends and family are coming together on Saturday to return the love and support a local woman has shown them for years.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, a spaghetti dinner at the Abbey Pub & Restaurant will benefit Candie Dezotelle, a Bakersfield resident who has worked at the Fairfield Community Center for several years.
Now battling a brain tumor, Dezotelle has taken a break from the center and is traveling to Burlington regularly for treatment.
“I talked with her probably two weeks ago, and she told me that she's doing very good,” said Deborah Paradee, Dezotelle’s friend and the event’s organizer. “She’s been a great asset to the center. She's a great, great person. She really is.”
For the last four to five years, Dezotelle has helped organize the community center’s senior meals and activities.
“She's done a great job with the meals at the center,” Paradee said. “And she's just great with the seniors.”
Proceeds from tickets to Saturday’s dinner as well as the 50/50 raffle will go directly to Dezotelle to help her with unexpected costs related to her treatment.
Tickets, which are $15 for adults and $5 for kids age 8 and under, can be purchased ahead of time by calling the Fairfield Community Center at 802-827-3130. They can also be purchased at the door the night of.
Paradee says several local musicians are scheduled to perform, including Carol Ann Jones. All are giving their time free of charge.
“Hopefully it will be a very good turnout,” Paradee said.
