SHELDON — Despite the frigid temperatures on Saturday, eighth-graders challenged the community to “Pack the Pantry” for the holiday season.
Students collected perishable and nonperishable food to fill the Sheldon Food Shelf from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheldon Elementary School.
Three hard-working boys — Kaleb Bocash, Grady Boyle and Luke Bruzzi — spent the day loading the food items into a trailer donated by Ken’s Mobile Repair.
“It was freezing cold yesterday, but these boys loaded this trailer with a smile and a Santa hat on their head,” Krissy Bocash said in an email to the Messenger.
The event filled half the trailer and also collected $1,340 from local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.