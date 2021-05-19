Here are some recent academic achievements from youths from Franklin County:
Ross graduates from University of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Alexa Ross, of St. Albans, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 8. Ross graduated with a Bachelor of Science — B.S. Degree in Forensic Science.
The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,781 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod, chair of UT’s Board of Trustees, the deans of UT’s four colleges and student challenge speakers. Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.
Wright of achieves spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Whitney Wright, of Franklin, qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 53% of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “Students achieving the Dean’s List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors — they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world.”
Vermont Technical College Spring 2021 Honor Society inductees and award recipients
RANDOLPH CENTER — 2021 marks the 12th annual Vermont Technical College Honors Celebration, a chance to celebrate our students’ success. These students have demonstrated the hard work, commitment and dedication needed to succeed in rigorous programs, and soon will be leaders in their professions. They are joining a history of students recognized for academic excellence and college service, and are receiving recognition by professional societies. Here are some Franklin County students who have been recognized:
— Amber Wescott, of St. Albans, has been recognized for Vermont Dental Hygienists Association Membership Spirit Award, Rena Chernick Memorial Scholarship and Best Community Service Event — SMADHA
— Jensen Spooner, of St. Albans, has been recognized for Construction Management Bachelor’s Degree Greatest Academic Development Award
— Journi Luten, of Swanton, has been recognized for Stanley G. Judd Memorial Fund Award
— Emma Sanders, of Swanton, has been recognized for USCAA Academic All-American — Women’s Cross Country and YSCC Academic All Conference — Women’s Cross Country
— Heather Ripley, of St. Albans, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu
— Jennifer Pease, of Fairfax, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu
— Zaira Batchelder, of Fairfield, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu
— Ariel Stone, of Swanton, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu
— Alyese Caruso-Randall, of Fairfax, has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.