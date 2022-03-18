ST. ALBANS CITY — Main Street was flooded with green on Thursday for the 8th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Hosted by St. Albans Recreation, the spirited parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. from the court house on Lake Street before making its way to City Hall. The St. Albans Sharks swim team, BFA-St. Albans student council and championship-winning Comets hockey team marched down the street waving and smiling.
In the crowds lining Taylor Park and the adjacent sidewalks, kids and adults alike were bedecked in green plastic beaded necklaces, leprechaun hats and shamrock sunglasses.
At City Hall, volunteers dished out plates of corned beef and bowls of Colcannon soup. Beers and mixed drinks could be purchased at the cash bar. Attendees were treated to performances by bagpipers and the McFadden Academy of Irish Dance.
