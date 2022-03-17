ST. ALBANS — Over the weekend, local youth athletes collected donations for Ukrainian relief.
The St. Albans Skating Association girls U14 hockey team hosted the Northeast Regionals, March 11-13, and instead of charging admission, gave out blue and yellow paper pucks in exchange for donations.
Participating teams from Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island hung up their pucks next to state maps at the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
The U14 girls raised $751.83. The team will be sending a check to Global Empowerment Mission, a nonprofit working in Medyka, Poland at the Ukrainian border to help establish support plans for refugees.
