ST. ALBANS CITY — The Saint Albans Museum has recently started work on a major revamp of its basement storage area, which holds the vast majority of its collections items.
Consisting of thousands of items from hundreds of years of Saint Albans history, the SAM collection is a true testament to the generosity of the local community. However, in recent years, the museum has been challenged by a lack of storage space, making it increasingly difficult to accept new items.
“As stewards of local history, it is SAM’s responsibility to manage and care for an ever-evolving collection. Reorganizing and refurbishing the basement will ensure we can continue to provide that care for decades to come,” Simon Walter, the museum’s projects coordinator, said.
As part of this project, items may be removed from the collection if they are too damaged to display or no longer fit the museum’s mission.
“It’s important to emphasize that this is not an effort to raise funds,” Walter said. “In line with museum best practices, it is important to periodically reevaluate the goals of our collection to stay relevant to the community. Of particular concern are many items dropped off on the museum’s doorstep over the years without proper paperwork. Drop-off donations are made under the assumption that we’re able to accept every item that comes through the door, but the reality is that sometimes we need to turn things away.”
Steps will also be taken to improve overall storage conditions in the basement. In May 2021, the Preservation Trust of Vermont partially funded an environmental and collections assessment of SAM by Richard Kerschner of Kerschner Museum Conservation Services.
“Richard pointed us towards the exact materials we would need to stabilize the basement long-term,” Walter said.
Museum staff and volunteers are currently working on a plan for the purchase and installation of said materials, including moisture-resistant insulation and a commercial-grade dehumidifier.
This project is expected to take several years, and the museum will share further updates as work progresses. In the meantime, those looking to donate funds or with an object for the museum’s consideration can call (802) 527-7933 or email collections@stamuseum.org.
