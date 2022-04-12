ST. ALBANS — For St. Albans resident Ricky Gratton, cars are not only his work, they’re his play.
In early February, Gratton traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 28th annual Snowbird remote control car racing competition. He came away the national champion for the second year in a row.
The week-long event included a time trial, qualifying rounds and a final. Gratton competed in both the oval and the on-road races, which meant he was racing for nearly 24 hours on the final day.
“It’s quite the RC endurance event,” Gratton told the Messenger. “It’s a challenge, but it’s a lot of fun.”
When Gratton isn’t racing or tinkering with his cars, he’s an employee at Hometown Tires in South Burlington, where in June he’ll celebrate 21 years of service.
Q: How did you get into remote control car racing?
A: We had a place up here in St. Albans called Empire Hobbies years ago. That's where I first started RC racing, and then I started traveling all over New England to race all different types: outdoor off-road cars, indoor carpet cars.
I ended up finding my home track: Lake City RC over in Plattsburgh. They’ve been a brilliant group of guys since the first day I met them. I race there weekly.
As I got better through the years, I started traveling to bigger and bigger events, and honestly, I never thought I'd be able to do anything like I did at the Snowbird.
Q: What is most challenging about the Snowbird race?
A: Our track [at Plattsburgh] is considered small, with about a 140-foot run line. Snowbird’s is almost 200. It's a lot bigger. I didn't think my tuning on our track would transition well to the big track, but it ended up working.
Q: What kinds of cars do you use? What makes yours unique?
A: Two of the cars I run and represent are from Pemberton Raceworks. Those are the two I won with in the oval classes, a rubber tire car and a rubber tire truck. I also run a touring car, which is an on-road car and is a Vintage Trans Am.
There are thousands of little things you can change on these cars — springs, shock oil, the way the suspension is set up. Everyone shows up with something completely different.
There's like 20 major global car manufacturers out there that I'm competing against. I happen to run Pemberton because they're local to the North Country here. They're made in Whitesboro, New York.
Q: What are some of the keys to your success?
A: Me and my “pitmate” Dick Jarvis; we work really well together as a team. We just push each other to be faster every week. He'll try something and it'll work and I'll put it in my truck or my car and try it and it makes me faster. And then the next week, I'll try something.
Honestly, looking at other people's cars I don't feel my car is any different to look at; it’s just the way we've tuned them. They drive really nice. It helps to have a good teammate to throw ideas off of and help to make and facilitate changes.
Q: How did you end up at Hometown Tire?
A: I've always had an interest in cars. Growing up in Georgia, my family never was much into anything car-related though my dad was a trucker. My mom was always at home taking care of us kids. But I liked cars and knew I was going to work with them.
I went to Burlington Tech, did my two years of vocational training there, and then was hired at Hometown. I graduated on Friday, and that next Monday I started.
