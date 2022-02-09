FAIRFIELD — When Sarah Allerton isn’t juggling many tasks as a library director, you might find her pages into a non-fiction book.
“I like to read a lot of psychology, wellness, memoirs,” she told the Messenger, seated in her office on Tuesday afternoon. “I think that's just part of my scientific background. My degree is in geology, and I spent a long time thinking that was the trajectory for my career.”
Allerton was named the Bent Northrop Memorial Library’s new director in December 2021. Though she’s spent most of her professional life in libraries, including 17 years in the children’s department at St. Albans Free Library, her first love was the natural world.
Allerton moved to Colorado after graduating from the University of Vermont to conduct mineralogical and climate change research for the U.S. Geological Survey. But she grew up in Franklin County, and when it came time to have a family, she knew she wanted to raise her kids there too.
“When we returned to Vermont, I started going to the library with my babies, and I thought, ‘This is where I want to be,’” she said.
Years at St. Albans Free Library and St. Albans Town Educational Center’s media center eventually led her to United Way of Northwest Vermont, where she became interested in nonprofit management and was a resource coordinator.
“That was rewarding work,” she said. “But now I’m back in my element, helping to build the foundation of our kids.”
Though the BNM Library is small, the Fairfield community expects much from it, Allerton said, and she’s looking forward to making good on that interest with a robust collection and strong programming.
“This place is really important to this community,” she said. “It really is kind of a harbor. I feel really honored that they trust me to make it what they need it to be.”
Here’s what else she had to say about the challenges and joys of taking on the library’s directorship.
Q: What does a typical day look like for you?
A: It really does vary day to day. For instance, on Wednesdays, there's a playgroup and storytime in the morning, so I’m coming in and getting prepped for that.
But there's always a lot of administrative work. As you know, email can take up a quarter of your time if you let it. There are a lot of moving parts: keeping policies updated, supporting the trustees, handling supply orders, managing the building, shoveling snow, selecting print and digital materials.
At the same time, I'm working the circulation desk almost all the time. And so therefore, when people come in, obviously, that's my first priority, the customer service aspect of serving people and supporting them in getting what they need. There are a lot of hats to wear.
Q: What programming and services are still being hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: Story time and programming for our youngest patrons is still not what it used to be. Attendance is relatively light.
I'm anxious to get to the point where I can read to them without a mask. Reading is really a performance and so much of that is in your face. I’m anxious for that age group to get vaccinated so they can feel comfortable coming in. I just think it's so important for social emotional development.
Once March hits, I’m hoping to really jump back into after school programming for kids.
Q: Do you have any new ideas for programming?
A: I'm wanting to really respect the history of this community, so I'm trying to not make a whole lot of changes right off the back.
I’m seeking a lot of feedback. We recently put out a call to the community to see what they want to have, and we got lots of great ideas: a watercolor class, a cooking series.
Just last week, in walked one of my old geology professors from UVM. I couldn’t believe it. He lives here now, and he said we should do a geology program for kids together. That'll be a whole lot of fun come spring or summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.