ST. ALBANS CITY — This Small Business Saturday, you’ll find me shopping locally, probably in a bookshop, seeking not only a gift for my mother, but a paperback or two for myself. I can’t resist!
This holiday season will be my first in St. Albans, and I’m looking forward to seeing the city frosted and alight. I’ll wander in and out of each shop front on Main Street, relishing in the ability to find everything I’m looking for in one place.
Before I set out, I called Lisamarie Charlesworth, manager at the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce for a chat about the importance of supporting local business this year and what’s on her shopping list.
I caught her in the midst of stringing twinkle lights, using a brief moment of downtime to bring a bit of holiday cheer to the Chamber Office on Main Street.
Bridget Higdon: You spent some time on Tuesday taking members of the Small Business Administration on a tour of four downtown businesses. You chatted with owners and did some shopping. As Chamber Manager, you already know these places well, but I bet you still learned something new.
Lisamarie Charlesworth: I really did. At every place we went into, I either learned something new about the business itself or about the owner.
We chatted with Rail City Market owner Ashley for quite some time. Devin at Red House Sweets was completely inundated with Thanksgiving orders, he was in the middle of pie dough, but he managed to come out and visit with us/
It’s always just fascinating to get to know these places better. The businesses are the heartbeat of our community, of our downtown, so it’s very important for me to be as connected as I can be.
BH: I’ve always enjoyed supporting small businesses, but I think the pandemic and the effect it had on the places I love really reinforced the importance of shopping local for me and many others.
LC: I too have always been a fan of shopping local. I try to do as much as I can before I hit the internet. You said it very eloquently: last year we learned how important it is.
As people get back to daily life — even though it's not entirely the same as it was — we bring with us a sort of newfound knowledge that we didn't have before about what's important.
I think shopping local continues to be essential because a lot of the [COVID-19 recovery] funding for small businesses has gone away.
I hope the majority of people who shopped local last year are going to come back downtown and shop local again this year because they met someone new or they saw a new product or item that they loved.
BH: Where will you be shopping on Saturday? What’s on your list?
LC: I have a few things on my list. I have a nephew who's 20-something, and I love him, but shopping for him is always a bit of a challenge.
I am making a lot of my gifts this year — I sew, I knit and I crochet. I'll augment with little things here and there. I'm planning to hit a few of the craft shows and just peruse downtown in my off hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.