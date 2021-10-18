ST. ALBANS — A decade after Tom Murphy started Sweethearts and Heroes, it is now available as a novel.
Murphy, a St. Albans resident and the founder of the student empowerment program, is the co-author of 13 Pillows For Affective Teachers, a novel that conveys the message of hope that is embedded in Sweethearts and Heroes’ anti-bullying curriculum.
13 Pillows opens with teacher and wrestling coach Bruce Brier, who is about to resign following the suicide of one of his star athletes. Brier finds inspiration from Tim, a janitor at the high school where Brier teaches physical education. As Brier learns lessons from Tim, he passes them onto his students and generates hope among them — as well as within himself.
Murphy, who is also the owner of Twiggs and The Clothier in downtown St. Albans, said 13 Pillows is based on the real students and teachers he has encountered during his time visiting schools with Sweethearts and Heroes.
He and his team have presented what he calls “‘the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to more than one million students in several hundred schools from New Hampshire to Hawaii.
Murphy’s co-author is Brian McKeon from Fort Worth, Texas. McKeon became involved with Sweethearts and Heroes in 2019 and spent half of that year traveling to schools with Murphy and co-presenter, Rick Yarosh, a wounded and retired sergeant with the U.S. Army.
After a school visit last week in Argyle, NY, Murphy caught up with the Messenger by phone to talk about the origins of Sweethearts and Heroes, the book-writing process and more.
Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for length and for clarity.
Q: What kind of student were you in school?
A: I was a horrible student. I was disruptive, and I just couldn't sit still. But I fell in love with wrestling. And if it wasn't for wrestling I wouldn't be on this call with you today.
Wrestling got me through school along with a couple of teachers who really were patient with me and understood that I needed to be in a marathon and not a sprint when it came to education.
I went to college to wrestle, and I learned to apply the strategies from the sport of wrestling to my academics, and that was because Dr. Owen Ireland from the University of Brockport taught me that I could use those same strategies to be successful.
Q: How did Sweethearts and Heroes come about?
A: After college, I found myself on season two of UFC Ultimate Fighter in Las Vegas. I did it because I liked to train and I liked competing, and I just wasn't ready to stop wrestling.
A lot of people I knew started to reach out to me and say, ‘Hey, would you mind stopping by and talking to my football team or my basketball team or my wrestling team.’ And then, about 12 or 13 years ago, a guy I wrestled with in college called me up and said. ‘Hey could you do something on bullying for me?’ Pretty soon other people were asking if I could do that at their school.
My solution has always been to create more sweethearts and heroes, and to change the world by giving hope and taking action to help people who are in trouble. That's always been kind of the genesis or the origins of this message and it's just grown exponentially.
We were presenting in 100-120 schools every school year, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. We went online, did a bunch of stuff there. Now, we find ourselves with people pounding on our door. We had to turn away or push off nearly two dozen schools this year because we just don't have enough time and resources.
Q: How has the pandemic affected what you teach?
A: Our giant focus this year is the social-emotional changes that our students are going through and the developmental windows that have been grossly disrupted in the last two years.
For example, what do you teach a Kindergartner to do that they're going to take with them for the rest of their life? You teach them to share. And what's the one thing we told kids not to do over the last two years? To share.
We've developed something called empathetic fitness. We know empathy is like a muscle, the more you exercise it, the more it grows. The big push this year with a lot of our schools is bringing in some of these human skills that we used to learn when we sat around the dinner table, when we were on the farm helping Grandpa, or in a truck with Dad, in a garden with Mom. Those things just don't happen at the rate they used to. We changed it in the blink of an eye, and what does that mean to humanity?
Q: Why write a book?
A: A lot of our work is done in New York state, and in New York state, there's something called APPR [Annual Professional Performance Review], and it's an assessment for teachers based on their effectiveness.
What I've learned is that the best teachers have nothing to do with effectiveness — it’s their affectiveness, or how they can teach students from the heart.
And so over the years, I've just been collecting these different lessons of what makes a great affective teacher, and doing a bunch of seminars where we lay these things out, especially for young teachers or teachers that, you know, are older and who’ve kind of lost why they got into the sport of teaching.
We tried to put these lessons into a book, but it just wasn't really working. So this young man [McKeon] who has been working with us for years and is a great storyteller, called me up at the beginning of the pandemic and said, ‘I got a great idea. How about we write a fictional allegory, based on all of the stories that you tell, and which all came from great teachers?’
After we finish up a week of presentations at a school, the book has been a great thing to leave them with.
