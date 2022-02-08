SWANTON — Wisdom and devotion to his people reflect in the eyes of Chief Richard Menard, leader of the Abenaki of Missisquoi.
In 2019, Menard was democratically elected as Chief of the Abenaki of Missisquoi, the largest collective population of Abenaki in New England. He speaks openly, authentically and without hesitation about his tribe and the connections they have to the surrounding community.
The process was once handed down through family members, with daughters and sons taking up the mantle of Chief. But the community adopted the democratic election system in the past 20 years, with elections held every two years .
Now in his second term, the Messenger sat down with Chief Menard and tribal councilman Bob Richard on Tuesday to talk about some of their experiences in the time of COVID, Menard’s journey to becoming a leader for the Abenaki of Missisquoi, and what they both hope the First Nations peoples of Vermont someday become.
Q: You grew up in Swanton. Tell me what the Abenaki community was like when you were young.
A: “I wasn’t involved with the (Abenaki) community until later on because I have seven children, and my focus was on raising them and making sure they had food on their table,” Menard said. “But we’ve always been here. This is our land.”
Since the time of their arrival, white colonialists stole the lands of the Native Americans, persecuted and tortured their people and in many places — Vermont being one of them — implemented horrific eugenics experimentation programs targeting Native Americans, the Abenaki of Missisquoi included. Menard said that the sterilization practice caused many Abenaki to go into hiding, to hide their cultural celebrations, work and lifestyles so as to protect themselves and their families from being identified. Many traditions, Menard said, almost ceased to exist.
Growing up in Swanton, Menard said he was treated differently because of his darker skin and was often mistaken for a Black student, possibly one who had come on a Fresh Air bus from one of the major cities. But Menard is Abenaki, and draws his lineage from an ancient race of native people who only recently began reviving their traditions, now that it was moderately safe to do so.
“My father was the same way,” Menard added. “We never talked about it. Everyone was in denial, for safety’s sake.”
Q: You were first elected Chief in 2019. What was it like?
A: “For the first six months, it was a massive struggle,” Menard said. “We had no money. We got a notice that they were going to auction off the building.”
He said years of general internal mismanagement had put the Abenaki Tribal Council of Missisquoi in a difficult spot. It was only upon assuming his elected role that Menard said he was made aware of the severity of the damage to tribal infrastructure and finances, and he was given a steep hill to climb.
“I knew this was going to be a challenge, but I never thought it would be this much of a challenge,” Menard said. “I didn’t think it was this bad. And
With over $6,000 owed in property taxes for their building and no money coming in, Menard fronted the funds needed to keep the building clear of foreclosure. The Abenaki of Missisquoi later reimbursed him for half of the funds per an agreement between Menard and his tribe.
About one month ago, the Abenaki Tribal Council building was officially transferred into the Maquam Bay of Missisquoi, a 501c3 nonprofit. Now, the 501c3 and Tribal Council work in much better harmony, Menard said.
Now, Menard said supporting their culture is a priority: bringing the Native Abenaki history, the ways of the original people of the land of Missisquoi and the native culture inherent in the earth and hills of Vermont to every home in Vermont and across the nation.
Q: Tell me what you want to see for your people, their cultures and their customs. What do you hope for and foresee for the future of the Abenaki of Missisquoi?
A: “I think we’re slowly rebuilding and getting stronger (as a community,)” Menard said. “We have a totem pole up in the park. Five years ago, I would have told you that that would never happen … It’s never been defaced, and I would have never thought that would last that long.”
