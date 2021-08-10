IMG_8430.JPG
RICHFORD — Paddling and cycling enthusiasts came together over the weekend for the Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal in Richford. 

The Paddle-Pedal is a family-friendly activity that combines a 6.5-mile paddle down a scenic section of the Missisquoi River and five miles of cycling on the adjacent Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.

The Aug. 7 event was hosted by the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT) in partnership with the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild and Scenic Committee.

NFCT Communications Director Chris Morris said over 60 people participated in this year’s event.

