HIGHGATE — Vermonters of all ages had smiles on their faces this weekend at Franklin County Field Days.
The festivities took place Aug. 5-8 at the fairgrounds in Highgate. Abigail Gagne, a member of the event’s board of directors, said the turnout on Thursday and Friday was record-setting and the weekend was highly attended.
“I think people were just really happy to be out and to be together,” Gagne said. “It’s a tradition for many families to attend Field Days every year.”
The Messenger solicited Field Days photo submissions and so many readers shared their photos with us. We loved seeing you enjoy the farm animals, amusement rides, track events and variety of food vendors.
