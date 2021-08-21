ST. ALBANS — Community members have probably seen the work of longtime resident Jon Young around the city without even realizing it.
Young, who grew up in Swanton, has been making art in St. Albans for the last 20 years. He studied illustration at Massachusetts College of Art & Design, and oil painting at Johnson State College, according to the Swanton Arts Council.
He’s exhibited in as near as Burlington and as far as Seattle, and his mediums range from watercolor, ink and oils to acrylics.
You’ve probably seen the logo he painted for Sunflower Week, the cornhole boards he designed for charity, or the tattoos he’s created for folks near and far.
But do you know where and how he paints? Or how he creates such vivid colors? The Messenger didn’t either, so we reached out to him to find out.
Q: You created the art for Sunflower Week in St. Albans. How did that collaboration come about?
A: I've lived in St. Albans for 20 years now. Over the course of that time, I've developed relationships with various city organizations.
The Chamber of Commerce reached out to me to design the artwork for the festival.
Q: Not only are you a fine artist, but you also create detailed tattoos. When and why did you venture into tattooing?
A: The more I got tattooed, the more I got interested in the process.
Vermont is a great place to make art, but a bit tougher to make a living out of it. Tattooing was a great way to do both. I'm now almost 5 years into my tattoo career.
Q: Where do you paint best?
A: I do almost all of my painting in my studio, which is located in my home’s basement.
I work after 8 p.m. when the day's responsibilities are taken care of and everything has quieted down.
Q: How do you create such bold and vivid colors in your work?
I just paint what I like to look at. I've always been drawn to rock art posters and well done graffiti, both of which use bold colors meant to catch the eye.
I use only the best quality paints. I've been the product and technical advisor for a high end artist paint manufacturer for 21 years, so I am always surrounded by great color.
