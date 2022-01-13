FRANKLIN COUNTY — To Erin Grainger, the performing arts scene in Vermont’s northwestern corner is flourishing. Churches, village greens and town halls are full of sweet music, but that could fade if the next generation doesn’t keep it going.
“I think sometimes, the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing,” she told the Messenger. “We should talk to each other instead of reinventing the wheel and thinking no one is doing anything.”
The county’s geographic landscape — a perfect example of the old New England saying, “you can’t get there from here” — and its spotty internet, has left some residents feeling disconnected from what’s happening in neighboring communities.
“There’s not a central place to share information,” said Grainger, a Sheldon resident who is, among many things, the music director at the First Congregational Church of St. Albans.
In 2017, she launched the first-ever concert series at the church, “Church Street Sounds of the Season,” in tandem with Donna Costes of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
Both women were driving to Burlington, Middlebury and beyond to hear classical music and wanted to bring the sound they love closer to home. Grainger now organizes concerts in the fall at First Congregational, and Costes organizes in the spring at St. Luke’s.
Over the years, other Franklin County arts enthusiasts have also started concert series, theater troupes and music groups, bringing the performing arts to this rural region. And while all these organizers love the work they do, many admitted to the Messenger that they – like much of Franklin County’s population – are getting older, getting tired and looking for the next generation to take up the mantle.
“I have kids, and I don’t have the time to invest the way I’d like to,” Grainger said. “I can do the music part, but I can’t also keep a membership list and advertise and do all the other things.”
What Grainger believes, she said, is that older generations built the arts framework in Franklin County — from Highgate to Fairfax — but young people are needed now to not only host events, but connect them to each other.
“We have to build it, and they will come, maybe not in droves,” Grainger said. “You just need to be there quietly, and let a friend of a friend of a friend tell them about it.”
Growing the arts scene
In 1984, Richard Harper, a then Highgate resident, started Missisquoi Arts, a small regional group that hosted fine art shows and music events. Arguably, its most notable program was Summer Sounds, a free concert series that took place at 7 p.m. every sunny Sunday at the town park in Highgate.
Summer Sounds featured a rotating line-up of local musicians, performing rock n roll, bluegrass and more. It was always well-attended, Harper said, and quickly became a model, as similar events have since turned up in places like St. Albans and Georgia.
By 1995, the explosion of arts events across the region allowed Missisquoi Arts to change its name and its mission. The group became the All Arts Council and what Harper called a “back office.”
“We were a helper for other people who were doing the upfront work,” he told the Messenger earlier this week.
Today, the council is almost dormant. Its website, allartscouncil.org, mainly serves as a calendar, listing Franklin County arts initiatives in one place.
“Franklin County used to fit into the category of rural and underserved,” Harper said. “We are still rural, but I almost don't want to admit that we're not really underserved anymore. What we're seeing is hundreds of performers and, pandemic aside, hundreds of events over the course of a year throughout the community.”
Harper compiles as many events as he can, into an “ArtBits” newsletter every week. He does this, mostly on his own, from Florida where he now lives.
“One of the things that I've wanted to do for the last couple of years has been, well, retire,” he said laughing. “... But it’s very difficult to get enough volunteers to make this stuff happen.”
In 2010, those 65 and older made up 12.7% of Franklin County’s population, according to Census data. By 2020, that number has grown to 16.7%.
Where are the students?
In an effort to attract a younger audience to Church Street Sounds of the Season, in September 2021, Grainger welcomed MusicCOMP to the First Congregational Church.
During the concert, professional musicians, including members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and the Northern Third Piano Quartet, performed a number of new works by young composers from Franklin County and other recent MusicCOMP composers.
“It gave music students in Franklin County the opportunity … to hear their own instruments, the flute, the clarinet … without driving to Burlington and paying Burlington ticket prices,” she said.
While the MusicCOMP event was well-attended, Grainger said she and other arts organizers across the county rarely see students at their events.
“It’s really challenging to get school-aged kids out to this sort of thing in the community, and I think there are several reasons why,” Grainger said.
Teachers and educators across the county are too busy, she said, and this was true even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Demanding curricula and schedules make it difficult to take students on field trips or even to promote community arts events in the classroom.
Speaking from personal experience, Grainger said it’s also a challenge for parents to load their kids in the car and drive them an hour or more to a concert in another town.
“It's a big ask … You have to make sure they behave in the car, they have to behave in the venue and then they have to behave on the way home,” she said.
In addition, because a vibrant and growing arts scene is still new to Franklin County, it might not yet be part of the culture to attend music concerts over high school hockey games.
“We’re competing constantly against school sports,” Grainger said. “Of course I think there is value in them, they teach our students different things, but both are important.”
Costes, who was a music teacher at Bellows Free Academy and a private instructor in St. Albans for more than 35 years, has seen dozens of her students go on to become conductors and composers. But many, she said, have left Franklin County, moving to start careers in metropolitan areas.
“They don’t really come back,” Costes said, though she wishes they would and bring their choruses with them.
Dependent on donations
Although attending Sounds of the Season events at St. Luke’s or the First Congregational Church is free, the concert series is sustained by donations.
Costes said groups like the Rotary Club of St. Albans have given larger sums to Sounds of the Season in the past, but otherwise funds come in small doses.
Donations are put towards organizational costs and given as small compensation to artists. Most groups are happy to perform for small payment and a chance to sell their CDs, she said, but larger, more established groups require more funding.
For example, she’d love to bring the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s brass quartet to St. Albans, but she doesn’t have the approximately $6,000 needed to do so.
“There might be people out there willing [to fund that], but I don’t have the time to find them,” she said.
Changing times
Nick Barletta, innkeeper at The INN in Montgomery Center, told the Messenger a younger arts community is beginning to blossom in the north.
He and Jason Chartrand took over as organizers of Celebration of Expressive Arts (CEA) events in 2020. The series, which takes place monthly from June to September on the inn’s outdoor deck, was started in 2010 by Bob and Rebecca Cummins.
When the couple retired, Barletta and Chartrand took over as curators. In 2021, they sought out both veteran and younger visual and performing artists as headliners.
“We intend to keep it going,” Barletta told the Messenger. “It's been good for us. It's good for the community.”
In 2021, Chartrand invited Joel Veena, an Indian slide guitarist from Brattleboro to play at an event. He and Barletta weren’t sure how receptive the “old CEA crowd” would be to such a different type of music, but gave it a go anyway.
“They ended up being just so enamored,” Barletta said. “And I thought to myself, ‘This is so wonderful. This is getting people something that they probably wouldn't have experienced on their own.’”
CEA events last year not only drew people from Montgomery, but from St. Albans, Burlington and Morrisville. It is a nice change, Barletta said, to hear about people driving north for arts events, instead of south.
