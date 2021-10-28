It's almost the holiday season, and Operation Happiness, a program of the United Way of Northwest VT, is getting ready to kick off.
Every year, Operation Happiness provides a basket of food and toys to children aged 16 and under in nearly 1,000 needy families in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
How to Help:
Toy Donations: Please drop off your toy, hat or mitten donations in the red Marine’s “Toys for Kids” barrels.
Monetary Donations may be sent to: Operation Happiness c/o United Way of Northwest Vermont, 412 Farrell St, Suite 200 South Burlington VT 05403.
Please make checks payable to UWNWVT and write “Operation Happiness” in the memo line of the check.
How to Get Help:
Register your family by calling at the time and date listed below based on location:
Alburgh: Call 802-796-4418, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. from Nov. 1-30. Please leave a slow, clear message.
Bakersfield: Call 802-827-6673, 7-9 p.m. from Nov. 1–15. Please leave a message.
Berkshire: Call 802-933-2290 Ext. 1 during school hours, November 1 – 15.
Enosburgh: Call 802-586-0535, from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Nov. 1-10. Please leave a message.
Fairfax: Call 802-849-6588, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. from Nov. 1-15. Please leave a message.
Fairfield: Call 802-827-6673, 7-9 p.m. from Nov. 1-15. Please leave a message.
Fletcher: Call 802-849-6588, from 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Nov. 1-15. Please leave a message.
Franklin (Town): Call 802-466-2238, from 7-9 p.m. on Nov. 1-5 and Nov 8–10.
Georgia: Those interested may call the closest location to them.
Grand Isle: Call 802-372-5595, from 8 a.m.– 8 p.m. from Nov 1-15. Please leave a message.
Highgate: Call 802-466-2238, from 7-9 p.m. on Nov. 1–5 and Nov 8 – 10. Please leave a message.
Isle LaMotte: Call 802-796-4418, 10 a.m .–4 p.m. from Nov. 1–30. Please leave a slow, clear message.
Montgomery: Call 802-586-0535, from 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Nov. 1-10. Please leave a message.
North Hero: Call 802-372-5595, from 8 a.m.–8 p.m., from Nov 1-15. Please leave a message.
Richford: Call 255-5519.
Sheldon: Call 802-466-2238, from 7–9 p.m. on Nov. 1-5 and Nov. 8-10. Please leave a message.
South Hero: Call 802-372-5595, from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. from Nov 1-15. Please leave a message.
Swanton: Call 802-466-2238, from 7–9 p.m. Nov. 1-5 and Nov. 8–10 Please leave a message.
St. Albans: Call 802-393-4443, from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Nov. 1-5 and Nov. 8-10. Specific dates and pickup locations will be announced during registration.
