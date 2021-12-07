ST. ALBANS — Leadership at Northwestern Medical Center named a chief operating officer (COO) at the hospital’s December management meeting.
Jonathan Billings, a veteran NMC staff member, was promoted to COO by Dr. Dean French, NMC’s Chief Executive Officer.
“Jonathan [Billings] is a stalwart of this hospital and has remarkable leadership skills,” French said. “He is strongly respected both within NMC and in the community.”
Billings has served on NMC’s senior leadership team for 32 years with a primary focus on community relations and diverse management experience. As COO, he will have organizational responsibility for community relations, volunteer services, health promotion, lean daily management, planning, facilities, environmental services, restaurant and catering, safety and security, environment of care and construction management.
Billings holds a master’s in health promotion, a graduate certificate in not-for-profit management and a bachelor’s in journalism and English.
“I appreciate this opportunity to serve in an expanded way,” Billings said. “I am proud of the NMC team’s response throughout the pandemic and our successful return to sustainability over the past two years. NMC has a long history and a bright future in this community and I’m grateful to be part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.