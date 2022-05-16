During Nurses Week, which was May 6-12 this year, Northwestern Medical Center’s nursing staff selected award winners for several honors. Below is a list of this year’s honorees:
NMC Nursing Excellence Award (RN, APRN, CRNA): Tammy Brown, RN, BSN, CLC of the Family Birth Center
Recognizing a registered nurse who has a passion for nursing as a profession, is a role model and mentor to all, exemplifies clinical excellence and supports our community through caring. Candidates for this award must be a registered nurse that demonstrates NMC nursing values in alignment with the American Nurses Association Code of Ethics and Nursing Social Policy Statement with recorded achievements in practice, education, and research.
Clinical Partner of Excellence Award: Sherry Froebel, support services coordinator for the Facilities Department.
The recipient of this award demonstrates excellence in his/her professional field, passion for patient care, and exemplifies true teamwork in the Nursing profession.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Marsha King, LPN of the Progressive Care Unit
The recipient of this award is presented to the Registered Nurse or LPN for his/her dedication and longstanding commitment to NMC and Nursing as a profession.
RN Community Nursing Leadership Award: Chelsea Mulheron, (RN, LPN)
The recipient of this award is a Registered Nurse, nurse leader or LPN who is advancing care related to our top community needs as we develop and promote community education and clinical practice to support population health and wellness.
Nursing Practice Leader Award: Jessica Rogers, RN of the Progressive Care Unit
The recipient of this award is presented to a Registered Nurse who is advancing and role modeling exceptional clinical practice, while supporting and mentoring teams, novice staff and students to excel in their professional Nursing practice.
Emerging Nursing Leader Award: Brittany Mobbs, RN
The recipient of this award is presented to recognize the valuable skills the nurse is developing through activities undertaken alongside his/her colleagues. Examples include demonstrated Nursing leadership, participation in improvement work or advancing innovative new practices, and/or volunteerism. The individual takes initiative in all they do with proven results.
Nursing Care Partner Award: Heaven Conger, LNA
The recipient of this award is presented to a Nursing/Medical Assistant or Tech that excels at clinical support in patient care and day to day operations in partnership with Nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.